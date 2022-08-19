Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Not a day goes by when Lisa Dean doesn’t think about losing her son Joe to a fentanyl overdose.

Joe died in December of 2018.

Lisa says fentanyl is still a prevalent issue in Connecticut.

“Over 600 people have died since January,” says Dean.

Lisa is hoping to raise awareness this weekend with a walk in New Haven.

Lisa’s nonprofit, Demand Zero, is hoping the walk will bring communities together and to shine a light on fentanyl deaths.

“We’re all impacted, and we’ve got to start working together in order to save some lives,” says Dean.

She says she got the idea for this weekend’s walk from a New Haven mother who shared her pain.

“I heard from a gal named Nidia Padilla. She lost her son Marshall to a fenta-pill. One pill, and unfortunately Marshall was poisoned to death,” says Dean.

The walk kicks off at New Haven City Hall on Saturday morning at 10:00.

For more information on the walk and Demand Zero, click here.

