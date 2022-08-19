Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night.

State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville.

Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck a concrete barrier just before 9:15 p.m.

They’re looking into what caused him to veer into it.

Pelletier was ejected from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. Troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bike was towed due to disabling damage.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam video of any part of the incident is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

