Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night.

State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville.

Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck a concrete barrier just before 9:15 p.m.

They’re looking into what caused him to veer into it.

Pelletier was ejected from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. Troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bike was towed due to disabling damage.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam video of any part of the incident is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Use of Force data released - WFSB
First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data
A man was shot outside of Bertie's Restaurant in Waterbury on Aug. 18, according to police.
Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week
Use of Force data released - WFSB
VIDEO: Police 'use of force' data released
Bertie's in Waterbury - WFSB
VIDEO: Police search for homicide suspect in Waterbury
preparing for college - WFSB
What’s changed and what’s the same in the college admissions process