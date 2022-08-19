Great Day CT
First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data

A UConn report looked at use of force data in the State of Connecticut.
By Lezla Gooden and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WFSB) - For the first time ever, Connecticut released statewide police “use of force” data.

The report by the University of Connecticut examined data from a 2-year period. It looked at how police used force in terms of race.

The data showed that Blacks had more use of force used against them than other races.

However, the author of the report said that the public should be cautious when reviewing the information because the collection of the data had serious gaps and limitations.

The public report said the state is actively addressing this issue. It created a new universal electronic system that is a requirement for all police departments.

“Think with the new reporting system we implemented on July 1 we will be able to very quickly better understand the application of force across different demographics,” said Kenneth Barone, associate director, Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, UConn. “I think there are still outstanding questions before we can draw any conclusions on that.”

“When you know better, you do better and that applies only to the police in this case, right? By looking at this data we will know better what it is that we are doing, that our officers are doing, on the street on a statewide basis,” said Chief Neil Dryfe, Cheshire Police Department and president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.

