Push underway for more funding to address monkeypox situation

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Congress is being urged to include critical funding in its next legislative package to curb the monkey pox public health emergency.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for Friday at 11 a.m. at Community Health Centers in Middletown.

In a letter to Senate leadership, Blumenthal said he and 13 of his Democratic colleagues urged a more robust response from the federal government regarding the situation, including federal funding to bolster public health, vaccines, testing, treatment and public education.

Blumenthal called on federal authorities to expand the supply of monkeypox vaccines using the Defense Production Act, and increase access to testing and treatments as cases rise in Connecticut and nationwide.

Friday, he’ll be joined by Marwan Haddad, MD, medical director at CHC’s Center for Key Populations, and Natalie Bycenski, senior nurse manager at CHC.

