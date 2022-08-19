Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Push underway for more funding to address monkeypox situation

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(wrdw)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Congress is being urged to include critical funding in its next legislative package to curb the monkey pox public health emergency.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for Friday at 11 a.m. at Community Health Centers in Middletown.

In a letter to Senate leadership, Blumenthal said he and 13 of his Democratic colleagues urged a more robust response from the federal government regarding the situation, including federal funding to bolster public health, vaccines, testing, treatment and public education.

Blumenthal called on federal authorities to expand the supply of monkeypox vaccines using the Defense Production Act, and increase access to testing and treatments as cases rise in Connecticut and nationwide.

Friday, he’ll be joined by Marwan Haddad, MD, medical director at CHC’s Center for Key Populations, and Natalie Bycenski, senior nurse manager at CHC.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

West Nile in CT as of Aug. 18
West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns
monkeypox vaccine - WFSB
Connecticut’s monkeypox vaccine supply is not keeping up with demand
Monkeypox vaccine - WFSB
Monkeypox vaccine clinics open today across the state
Lung cancer screenings - WFSB
Doctors stress importance of screenings on World Lung Cancer Day