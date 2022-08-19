Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse.

The call said a man was in the water and screamed for help.

Bridgeport fire and police marine units, along with other first responders, were sent to the scene.

The park’s supervisor indicated that a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man had to yell for help.

A sergeant left his gear on the beach, entered the water and waded to the man. An officer remained on the beach to direct the fire department personnel on where the sergeant was saving the man.

With help from firefighters, the man and the dog were rescued.

Police said the man would have drowned if not for the sergeant, the direction and command of the officer, and the immediate support of the Bridgeport Fire Department.

