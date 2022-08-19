Great Day CT
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week.

According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”

They have not said why O’Hara was under investigation.

They said the investigation was active, and to uphold the integrity of the investigation, they could not speak on any other details concerning it.

O’Hara was a detective assigned to the Bureau of Special Investigations since 2018.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

