Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven

The school year is just around the corner.
By Matt McConico and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The school year is just around the corner.

Students in New Haven are getting ready to head back to school at Thursday’s rally.

The rally was organized by community partners and was held at Bowen Field.

Organizers say the event is to get kids ready and excited about going back to school.

“We wanted our families to get excited about starting school. We’re handing out backpacks, but we’re also connecting them to community resources. We wanted families to know if they need support, there is a lot of support out there to help them,” says Gemma Joseph Lumpkin of New Haven Public Schools.

The rally also had backpacks, school supplies, free books, food, and ice cream.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

New Haven back-to-school
