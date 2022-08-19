Great Day CT
Tax free week in Conn. kicks off Sunday

By Patricia Del Rio and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) -Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut.

Tax free week applies to clothes and shoes that are under $100.

Those items will be exempt from the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax next week.

Items that do not qualify for tax free week are laptops, phones, watches, backpacks, or any other type of school supply.

Residents can buy as many items as they’d like, but the tax-free savings are on a per item basis for each item under $100.

It’s a good time to start thinking about buying winter clothes or buying summer clothes that are on clearance.

The tax-free savings also applies to online orders, as long as they qualify and are being delivered to a Connecticut address.

Gov. Lamont held a press conference announcing tax free week.

Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut.
State and local officials announced the details of Connecticut's annual tax free week during a news conference on Aug. 17.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

