What’s changed and what’s the same in the college admissions process

(WFSB) – As high school students head back to school in the coming weeks, some are already thinking about the college education process.

Channel 3 looked into how the process changed and what remained the same.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve known I’ve wanted to be a pilot,” said Madelyn Van Ness, rising senior, Southbury.

“I know I want to go either a math or science direction,” said Alyssa Gau, Rocky Hill, rising senior.

Junior and senior years of high school can feel like one last stop on that barreling train toward adulthood.

“Last week, I visited a school in Florida,” Van Ness said.

“At the moment, I’m 4th in my class,” Gau said.

Students said they feel the pressure to “bring it.”

“Yes I did, especially in my school,” Gau said. “We don’t have a huge class size, so it’s very competitive.”

Standing out is difficult for students who all experienced the same hold-up on the tracks.

“The grit that they had to get through the pandemic,” said Michelle Catucci, executive director, Connecticut School Counselor Association.

Catucci said COVID-19 had more kids reconsidering the traditional four-year college plan.

“Now they’re saying ‘hey, maybe I’m going to step back and take advantage of the community colleges that we have in Connecticut,’” Catucci said. “Or ‘I love learning online so let’s look at some schools that will keep that hybrid model.’”

In the past, picking a future school meant coming to terms with how good students are at taking one test.

“That was the barrier,” Catucci said. “Before that they could get all the other pieces in a row, have a beautiful essay, have a great high school transcript and then their test scores were kind of holding them back.”

However, across the country more and more colleges are making it so that “big junior year benchmarks” like the SAT and ACT aren’t even needed to apply.

“Colleges are taking a more holistic view of students,” Catucci said.

College admissions professionals though warn against not submitting scores if students are hoping for financial help along the way.

“That could jeopardize your scholarships and your award offers,” said David Martin, president, Advanced College Planning.

That’s especially if students struggled during remote learning.

Junior year is the time to go full steam ahead on getting the GPA back on track and the personal essay ready to go.

“I would say that the most important thing for students is to show an escalation in grades,” said Eileen Sullivan Studdert, Performance Prep & College Admissions.

“How high is your interest level in this? What classes did you take in high school that are related to this major?” Catucci added.

The future can feel like a fast-moving train, but to keep the metaphor chugging, juniors and seniors need to show schools why they’re passionate about becoming the conductor of their path forward.

“I love to travel, and I love to meet new people from around the world,” Van Ness said. “I think turning that into a career is exactly what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

