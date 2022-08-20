Great Day CT
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River

Crews are removing vehicles from the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill.
Crews are removing vehicles from the Connecticut River in Rocky Hill.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said.

The incident happened overnight.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.

Nobody was injured.

Fire, police, and DEEP are responding.

