Organizers prep for Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican Parade

Hartford is preparing for Sunday's Puerto Rican festival.
By Ayah Galal and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of people are coming to Hartford this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican culture.

Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican parade will take place on Sunday.

Shakira Perez, an executive board member with the parade, says the parade is an important celebration of Puerto Rican culture.

“For us here on the mainland, it’s just important to honor those who are still in Puerto Rico. It’s a way to preserve our culture and really celebrate it and bring it to light,” says Perez.

Past parades have brought upwards of 20,000 people.

Sponsors hope to see another large turnout this year.

“Come down and experience it. There’s going to be music, food, culture. It’s something for everyone to enjoy,” says attorney Jefferey Dressler from Dressler Law.

Once the parade is over, food vendors and artisans will set up in Bushnell Park from 1 to 8 pm.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday,

For more information, click here.

