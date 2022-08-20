Two overnight shootings under investigation in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering in the hospital after separate shootings in Hartford overnight.
Police said officers responded to a shooting on Maple Avenue around 2 a.m.
While police responded, a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said.
The victim, who is a woman in her 20s, is in stable condition, said police.
Hartford police are investigating another shooting.
Authorities said a man arrived at St. Francis Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
“The victim was extremely uncooperative and refused to provide a location of incident,” said Hartford police.
The victim is a man in his 40s, said police.
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.