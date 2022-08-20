Great Day CT
Two overnight shootings under investigation in Hartford

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering in the hospital after separate shootings in Hartford overnight.

Police said officers responded to a shooting on Maple Avenue around 2 a.m.

While police responded, a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The victim, who is a woman in her 20s, is in stable condition, said police.

Hartford police are investigating another shooting.

Authorities said a man arrived at St. Francis Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“The victim was extremely uncooperative and refused to provide a location of incident,” said Hartford police.

The victim is a man in his 40s, said police.

Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.

