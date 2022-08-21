Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) – Crews are investigating a fire at an Ashford restaurant.

Officials said it started late Saturday night at the Midway Restaurant on Ashford Center Road.

It took crews about two hours to put the fire out, officials said.

The fire marshal said a hot cigarette likely started the fire.

The state police fire marshal is also investigating.

Co-owner Sunny Singh said Midway is the only restaurant and bar in Ashford.

Singh was getting ready to celebrate the five-year anniversary of owning the restaurant.

