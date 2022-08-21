Great Day CT
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol

Bristol police (file).
Bristol police (file).(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol.

Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road.

When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road.

He was later pronounced dead, said police.

“The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road on his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crashed,” said Bristol police.

Any witnesses are asked to call Bristol police.

