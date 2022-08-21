Great Day CT
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden planned to travel to Delaware later Sunday.

