Man killed in Hartford shooting late Saturday night

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim.

Authorities said he died on scene.

Police identified the victim as Dominic Battle, 24, of Manchester.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.

