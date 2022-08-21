Middletown Police seek suspect following armed robbery in McDonald’s parking lot

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Middletown.

Police were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on South Main Street for the report of an armed robbery.

The victim was meeting the suspect to sell them an item listed online.

The suspect then pointed what police believe to be a firearm at the victim and demanded the item.

The victim was not injured in this incident.

Police say the suspect was described as a heavyset, Hispanic male, wearing a grey hoodie and dark shorts.

The suspect fled the scene in a light-colored Nissan sedan with a Massachusetts license plate.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at (860) 638-4000.

Police also recommend buying or selling online items at the Middletown Police Department where there is 24-hour surveillance.

