BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Pediatrician shares tips as students head back to school

(WFSB) - With the new school year around the corner, students of all ages are getting ready to hit the books again.

For some, it’s an exciting time. For others, it can be riddled with anxiety.

Eyewitness News spoke with a doctor at Connecticut Children’s.

He explained things parents should keep in mind to keep your kids healthy in all aspects for back-to-school.

Whether it’s going up the next grade, up to high school, or even college, Dr. Robert Keder, a developmental-behavioral pediatrician at Connecticut Children’s, says the transition back can be an anxious one.

To best get your kids in back-to-school mode, start getting them back on their school sleeping routine and other habits.

“Trying to get kids back in habit of packing a school bag, or packing a lunch, having clothing ready maybe the night before, and getting up and ready in the morning is a big change,” said Keder.

This fall will mark the first school year without mask mandates in the pandemic from the start.

With some students certain to still mask up, Keder says it’s best for all parents to just normalize masking.

“Some kids are anxious without their mask, some feel anxious about being the child with the mask, I think what’s really important is we help a child understand, right, what we need for the situation. But that we also help children understand that it’s okay that if people do wanna wear a mask, that’s fine,” Keder said.

This will also be the first school year where all school-aged children are eligible for COVID vaccines.

Keder says the science and data is clear: it’s safe to get and he recommends children to get it.

Children should also catch up on other routine immunizations, like the MMR vaccine, said Keder.

Those are still lagging in this pandemic.

“We do know the FDA tends to be more protective with children, so anything that’s approved for children, we ethically want to make sure we’re jumping through those extra hoops and making sure we’re protecting and being safe with kids,” Keder said.

A good way to get your kids ready for school is focusing on the good things.

The on-going pandemic, inflation and other economic issues can be a lot for students of all ages to deal with and understand.

Keder says it’s good to amp up what your kids are excited for this fall.

“That’s looking forward to coming back to meeting with some good friends at school, or connecting with that great teacher or guidance counselor or adult that you really connect with at school. Or it could even be a coach or sports team or something like that, too. So we just wanna help kids like they’re, they’re in control when there are times it feel out of control, said Keder.

Another tip from Keder: maybe set up an optional orientation with your kid’s school.

That can get the first day jitters out of the way and help with the transition.

