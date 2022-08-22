Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

He still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door. (KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported.

Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” Campbell said.

The incident happened Thursday on I-270 in Hazelwood, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

Campbell waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for police to take a report.

Hazelwood Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

Campbell says he still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Monday showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Some Much Needed Rain Through Our State For Today & Tomorrow!