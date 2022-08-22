City leaders in New Haven canvass neighborhoods to promote school attendance

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is getting its students ready for the school year.

School officials launched the New Haven Public Schools 2022 Community Canvass, encouraging school attendance.

The mayor is joined by the superintendent, educators, school staff and volunteers knocking on doors in neighborhoods in New Haven.

This is all in an effort to encourage attendance and engagement, specifically targeting kindergarten and 9th graders.

Their message is to be a friendly face to parents and students, and to start a real connection with parents.

The mayor says that relationship is key in getting attendance where it needs to be, especially as absenteeism is a real issue in New Haven.

“Attendance matters. You have got to get your kids in seats. It’s not just for the development of math and reading but that social and emotional learning and their connection with their classmates. A lot of times the adults in school are in a real position to help kids out with many other things,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Tuesday is the first day but they’ll be doing this for the next week, getting kids ready to go back next Monday.

