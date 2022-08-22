Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crash on I-84 in Vernon leads to lane closures

Two tractor trailers were involved in a crash on I-84 east in Vernon on Monday morning.
Two tractor trailers were involved in a crash on I-84 east in Vernon on Monday morning.(CT DOT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon led to lane closures on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reported that two tractor trailers were involved in the crash between exits 64 and 66 on the eastbound side of the highway.

The DOT said the three right lanes were closed as of 8 a.m.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

tractor trailer fire - WFSB
Driver identified following deadly fiery I-91 south crash in East Windsor
An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
Traffic Alert
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
Hartford traffic
VIDEO: Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert