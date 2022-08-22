Crash on I-84 in Vernon leads to lane closures

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon led to lane closures on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reported that two tractor trailers were involved in the crash between exits 64 and 66 on the eastbound side of the highway.

The DOT said the three right lanes were closed as of 8 a.m.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

