Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight.

The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane.

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, police had not released any details about the driver, reports of injuries, or what led up to this crash.

However, Channel 3 learned that of the road was closed to traffic, specifically a short portion of the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike by Kitts Lane. There was a very quick detour that got drivers back on track. The road reopened around 4 a.m.

