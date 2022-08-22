Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight.

The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning.

The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane.

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, police had not released any details about the driver, reports of injuries, or what led up to this crash.

However, Channel 3 learned that of the road was closed to traffic, specifically a short portion of the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike by Kitts Lane. There was a very quick detour that got drivers back on track. The road reopened around 4 a.m.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.