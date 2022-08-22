Great Day CT
Gov. to highlight economy, job growth at company in Milford

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A company in Milford was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of most successful companies in America.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he plans to highlight Connecticut’s economy and job growth at FCP Euro on Hill Street.

He said FCP Euro experienced a 223 percent growth over the past three years.

Lamont said he’ll tour the facility around 11 a.m. on Monday, then participate in a news conference.

He said he’ll discuss Connecticut’s economy, including the monthly jobs report that came out last week, which indicated that the state added 6,500 jobs in July and the unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent, the lowest since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

