Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes lane closures on I-84 west in New Britain
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Lanes are closed on I-84 westbound in New Britain Monday afternoon because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
State police said it happened at Exit 35.
The on-ramp and the two right lanes are closed to traffic, said state police.
Police said the left and left-center lanes are still open.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
