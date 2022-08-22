Great Day CT
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes lane closures on I-84 west in New Britain

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Lanes are closed on I-84 westbound in New Britain Monday afternoon because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

State police said it happened at Exit 35.

The on-ramp and the two right lanes are closed to traffic, said state police.

Police said the left and left-center lanes are still open.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

