Man accused of shooting security guard at Buckland Hills Mall set to face a judge

Richard LaPlante
Richard LaPlante(Manchester Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a security guard at the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester is on the docket to face a judge Monday.

Richard LaPlante, 30, of Windsor, also known to police as “Rico,” turned himself in to police on Sunday.

LaPlante was identified by Manchester police as the suspect who shot a Macy’s loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday.

Police said the victim remained hospitalized over the weekend for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

LaPlante was charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a $1 million bond.

Police said the investigation into the shooting remained ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the detectives at 860-645-5549 or the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

