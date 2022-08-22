Man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.