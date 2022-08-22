Man injured in Hamden shooting
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night.
Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.
The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police.
