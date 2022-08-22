Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man injured in Hamden shooting

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said we'll get some much needed rain Monday.
Technical Discussion: Some Much Needed Rain Through Our State For Today & Tomorrow!
The man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday is...
VIDEO: Man accused of shooting guard at Buckland Hills mall faces judge
Two tractor trailers were involved in a crash on I-84 east in Vernon on Monday morning.
Crash on I-84 in Vernon leads to lane closures