Metro-North Police: two arrested following stabbing on Naugatuck train

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the stabbing was reported around 4 p.m.

Police were called to the Metro-North train at the Naugatuck train station.

Police say there were two males involved in the altercation and both sustained stab wounds.

Both men are being treated at Waterbury Hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

There is no threat to the community.

Metro-North police are in charge of the investigation and say both men were arrested.

