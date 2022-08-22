Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Metro-North Police: two arrested following stabbing on Naugatuck train

An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.
An M8 electric rail car from Metro-North.(Metro-North)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the stabbing was reported around 4 p.m.

Police were called to the Metro-North train at the Naugatuck train station.

Police say there were two males involved in the altercation and both sustained stab wounds.

Both men are being treated at Waterbury Hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

There is no threat to the community.

Metro-North police are in charge of the investigation and say both men were arrested.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
15-year-old Berlin High School student dies following bicycle accident
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake.
Glastonbury man speaks out after dogs attacked by rattlesnake
Tips to get kids ready for school
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Pediatrician shares tips as students head back to school
City leaders in New Haven promote school attendance
City leaders in New Haven canvass neighborhoods to promote school attendance