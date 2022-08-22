Puerto Rican parade kicks off in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford is celebrating Puerto Rican culture with its annual Puerto Rican parade.
Thousands of people gathered at Bushnell Park on Sunday to celebrate Puerto Rican culture.
Residents celebrated with food and music.
Residents say they are proud to be Puerto Rican and appreciate the celebration.
“I feel good. We haven’t come the last two years, so I feel emotional. Everyone here and the music. I feel good,” says Wanda Tirado from Harford.
Tirado says the food and music remind her of home.
The celebrations are continuing tonight.
