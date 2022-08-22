Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and supplies ahead of school year

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority.

Everyone could use an extra boost of confidence on the first day, and looking the part makes all the difference.

In East Hartford, the police department teamed up with Elexio’s Barber Shop to give out free haircuts and school supplies Monday morning.

“Yeah, it’s a big year,” said Josiah Escribano, a first grader.

“I’m excited to get a new teacher,” said Josiah Rivera, a second grader.

“It feels better going in there with a fresh new haircut rather than just letting it grow,” said Cameron Weekes, a ninth grader.

‘We did one last year but it wasn’t this big, said Charlie Rojas, Barber at Elexio’s Barber Shop. “The biggest thing with kids is making them feel comfortable. Once they’re comfortable with you, they’re fine.”

“Starting a new school year is always a little rough, you know?” said David Flores, Community Service Officer with the East Hartford Police Department. “For a kid that goes to school and doesn’t have the same notebooks or pens or pencils, they’re just probably not as confident as one who does. Once they’re done with their haircuts, we’ve provided backpacks with the schools supplies already in them.”

