Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and supplies ahead of school year

Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and supplies
By Audrey Russo
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority.

Everyone could use an extra boost of confidence on the first day, and looking the part makes all the difference.

In East Hartford, the police department teamed up with Elexio’s Barber Shop to give out free haircuts and school supplies Monday morning.

“Yeah, it’s a big year,” said Josiah Escribano, a first grader.

“I’m excited to get a new teacher,” said Josiah Rivera, a second grader.

“It feels better going in there with a fresh new haircut rather than just letting it grow,” said Cameron Weekes, a ninth grader.

‘We did one last year but it wasn’t this big, said Charlie Rojas, Barber at Elexio’s Barber Shop. “The biggest thing with kids is making them feel comfortable. Once they’re comfortable with you, they’re fine.”

“Starting a new school year is always a little rough, you know?” said David Flores, Community Service Officer with the East Hartford Police Department. “For a kid that goes to school and doesn’t have the same notebooks or pens or pencils, they’re just probably not as confident as one who does. Once they’re done with their haircuts, we’ve provided backpacks with the schools supplies already in them.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tips to get kids ready for school
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Pediatrician shares tips as students head back to school
City leaders in New Haven promote school attendance
City leaders in New Haven canvass neighborhoods to promote school attendance
Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises
Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime
CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops
CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops