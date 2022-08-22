Great Day CT
Tax-free week: What’s included and what’s not

The state has a good list on its website, but it generally applies to clothing under $100.
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WFSB) – As of Sunday and running through Saturday, Connecticut’s sales tax is suspended on certain kinds of clothes.

The state has a good list on its website, but it generally applies to clothing under $100 that most people would generally wear over the course of their day-to-day routines.

While the tax-free holiday is meant to help families get their children ready for back-to-school season and chillier weather, shoppers might be surprised at the wide range of clothing the state has exempted from the 6.35 percent sales tax.

Graduation caps and gowns, wedding dresses, rental formal wear, and employee uniforms like nurse’s scrubs and postal worker’s clothing are all included if they’re under $100.

It’s a great time to get a jacket or a pair of sneakers that maybe haven’t been available during the last year of supply chain issues.

Businesses said they are now able to discount some of their items now that the supply chain has started to catch up.

“We do have some older shoe models that we’re able to put on sale for under $100 to make the tax-free limit, so that will really help with back-to-school shopping with those high school runners that families might not want to spend a lot of money on shoes, but they still need a great pair of shoes,” said Stephanie Blozy, owner, Fleet Feet, West Hartford.

Things that are still taxable include jewelry, purses, party costumes, sports helmets, and shoes for a specific athletic event like cleats and golf shoes.

The sales-tax-free week applies to online orders as well, long as people ship to a Connecticut address.

It’s important to note that while this event is meant to help families save money during the back-to-school season, school supplies are not part of sales-tax-free week.

The hope is that some money in clothing budget can get moved around to help families pay for supplies.

What also may help is that Gov. Ned Lamont said this week 15,000 low income families in the state can expect to receive a one-time child rebate payment of $250 per kid under the age of 18.

(WFSB) – As of Sunday and running through Saturday, Connecticut's sales tax is suspended on certain kinds of clothes.

