Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime

WATERBURY, CT - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks.

Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings.

They just reopened the application process.

The department is hoping to fill up the academy with serious applicants.

They many apply, but ultimately not follow through in the last couple rounds.

Meanwhile, violent crime continues to climb in the city.

“We wanna work hard to fill those ranks to get back to our regular staffing levels,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette with the Waterbury Police Department.

Waterbury police is looking to fill around 40 spots. A challenging number, as they deal with less applicants.

Those already sworn in are busy with the uptick in crime.

“The officers are working extremely hard across all our divisions, to be able to pick up for the officers that are not with us that we’re trying to actively hire,” Bessette said.

With applications open again, they hope serious candidates answer the call.

From their most available data dating to the end of July, police report violent crime is up more than 28-percent this year.

Adding in last week’s homicides makes the increase more than 30-percent.

“There needs to be more conversation of being able to take a deep breath and not use violence as a way to solve problems,” said Darryl Copeland, President of Ice the Beef Waterbury Chapter.

Copeland says while the nonprofit has a focus in preventing violence in youth, there’s clearly a need for all age groups.

In Waterbury, the plan is to get all community groups and leaders together.

“I believe that if our community leaders, our clergy, our educators, if we can all come to the table, come up with solutions and not just come to talk, but really put some concrete solutions together and work as a team,” Copeland said.

Police have been working with the community to get their recruitment message out there.

“They’re helping us spread the word. we work with our businesses in town, put signs up there, really just trying to get the message out that we’re hiring,” Bessette said.

At their last meeting, the board of aldermen opened the door to make it easier here to hire experienced officers from other departments.

But the fine details of that is still being sorted out.

If you’re interested in joining the Waterbury Police Department, you can find the application here.

