Arrest warrants issued for failing to report allegations of inappropriate conduct by Plymouth teacher, superintendent says

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Four people are expected to be charged after not reporting allegations of inappropriate conduct by a Plymouth teacher, according to school officials.

Plymouth Public Schools Superintendent Brian Falcone sent a letter to the school community Tuesday.

Falcone said arrest warrants have been issued for three current Plymouth Center School employees and one former Plymouth Center School administrator.

They failed to report allegations of abuse or neglect of students by James Eschert, a former teacher at the school, officials said.

The current employees were placed on administrative leave.

Officials say the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

“Since this is a pending criminal investigation, the Plymouth Public Schools cannot comment or share any further details, but I can assure you that we have fully cooperated with the Department of Children and Families and Plymouth Police Department throughout their investigations,” Falcone said.

“Plymouth Public School employees are mandated reporters and are required to report allegations of abuse or neglect of children to the Department of Children and Families for investigation. Failure to do so is inconsistent with the law and our district policies, and will not be tolerated. As a school district, the safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority, and we affirm our commitment to protect our children and act in their best interest,” said Falcone.

