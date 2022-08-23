Great Day CT
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Threat for flash flooding and severe storms Tuesday

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking storms that are moving through the state.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – Eyewitness News issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the possibility of flash flooding and severe storms Tuesday afternoon.

Warnings are in affect for several counties across the state:

  • Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.
  • New Haven County is also in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.
  • Hartford and Tolland Counties are in a Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
  • New Haven County is in a Flash Food Warning until 8 p.m.

Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a storm moving through the Waterbury area showed signs of rotation.

Eyewitness News has crews around the state in case damage is reported.

