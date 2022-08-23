EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Threat for flash flooding and severe storms Tuesday

(WFSB) – Eyewitness News issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the possibility of flash flooding and severe storms Tuesday afternoon.

Warnings are in affect for several counties across the state:

Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.

New Haven County is also in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.

Hartford and Tolland Counties are in a Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

New Haven County is in a Flash Food Warning until 8 p.m.

Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a storm moving through the Waterbury area showed signs of rotation.

Track storms with the interactive radar here.

Eyewitness News has crews around the state in case damage is reported.

Refresh this page for updates.

Follow weather updates here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.