Free groceries given to New Haven families in need

Local grocers in the city of New Haven are giving back to 1200 Elm City families.

It’s an extension of a program that provides free meals to students during the school year.

Hi there, we at the John Martinez school in New Haven.

Things went smoothly and quickly at the John Martinez School. It’s one of four locations in which 1200 families can get about a week’s worth of groceries.

The program is run by local grocers and the United Way of New Haven.

The families that qualify for the program are ones which their children get free breakfast and lunch in school during most of the year.

“They do a lot of it out here. We’ve got different food pantries we go to once a month so it helps out with the families a little bit,” said Berta Tourangeau, of New Haven.

“You know the community, they get together and let you know where they are going to give some groceries and you go around and visit some places,” said Albert Pagan of New Haven.

The project has a lot of moving parts. Food agencies and volunteers get together and pack up the food for delivery to the four sites.

“I love to see the people get what they need. It does something in my heart when I help them. And when I’m able to help them in whatever way I can,” said Pastor Philip Boone at the Cathedral of Higher Praise.

