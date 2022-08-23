Jewelry store in Wethersfield broken into overnight

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Wethersfield are investigating after a jewelry store was burglarized overnight.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:09 a.m. Monday.

“Upon arrival to the scene, responding units found that entry had been forced to the business,” said Wethersfield police.

Suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wethersfield police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.