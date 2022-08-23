Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Low river levels hurt water sports businesses

Low river levels across the state
By Lorin Richardson and Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, CT (WFSB) - With the scarce rainfall & low rivers, a lot of paddle sports businesses have been hurting.

The water in the Farmington River in Collinsville is very low.

It’s the busiest season for water sports and a lot of these companies thrive on higher water, but not this year.

For Collinsville Canoe and Kayak the first half of this summer was rough.

A couple weeks ago, a hydro dam was installed in the Farmington River where they paddle. They said that’s been a lifesaver in their area.

Unfortunately, not all businesses have been that lucky. That has permanently raised their water 3 to 4 feet.

Before the dam was installed, they said a lot of their equipment was getting damaged and broken due to the rocks and low river levels.

They weren’t getting their usual influx of customers and they hope that we get some relief with a good amount of rainfall soon.

“Last year July is crazy high water to the point where we couldn’t rent. Now this summer has been really low, fortunately they were working on the hydroelectric dam and until they finished we were suffering and it was really hard to rent but now that they’ve finished up the dam we have more water than we’ve had in years at a safe level,” said Jack Warner of Collinsville Canoe & Kayak.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Free groceries given to New Haven families in need
Free groceries given to New Haven families in need
Hartford schools push to make sure students are in class
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Hartford schools making sure students stay in class
Decision looming on student loan debt
White House to make decision on student loan debt
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast