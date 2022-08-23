Great Day CT
Massage therapist in Shelton accused of sexual assault

Lisa Daubenhauser.
Lisa Daubenhauser.(Shelton Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A massage therapist in Shelton is accused of sexual assault, according to police.

Police said Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, of Seymour, inappropriately touched a female victim at M Spa on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton.

Daubenhauser also made lewd comments to the victim, said police.

“During the investigation it was discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy,” said Shelton police.

She was charged with sexual assault fourth-degree and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police said Daubenhauser was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior Court on August 24.

Anyone who experienced similar incidents is asked to call Shelton police.

