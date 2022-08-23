Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on I-395 north in Norwich Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the Exit 13B off-ramp is closed.

According to Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, the driver got out on their own. They have minor injuries.

Officials said the crash will affect the I-395 and Route 2 interchange.

