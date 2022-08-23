Police: Naugatuck man faces additional charges in child abuse case

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck man accused of child abuse is facing additional charges.

Police said Kevin Grant, 33, of Naugatuck, is facing more charges in a child abuse investigation that started in 2020.

Grant is awaiting trial for a 2020 arrest in the case, according to authorities.

Warning: The details in this case may be disturbing.

Grant is accused of beating the victims with a bat to the point that the victim could not walk, said police.

He attached thumb tacks to a bat and forced his children to hit each other with it, police said.

Police said one of the children was put in the closet as a punishment. When he had to use the bathroom, he was given a box.

“The juvenile victim was then forced by Kevin to defecate in the box while locked in the closet and was then made to eat his feces out of the box while his siblings were forced to watch,” said Naugatuck police.

Grant is also accused of putting firecrackers in one of the children’s pants and setting it off.

Authorities said the victims in the case range from the ages of 5 to 11 years old.

Police said Grant was taken into custody on August 10.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, and intentional cruelty to persons.

Grant was arrested on a $50,000 bond, police said.

“In addition, Kevin is currently awaiting trial for similar allegations from the original investigation from 2020,” said police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.