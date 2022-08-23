Police search for delivery driver who stole bag from Watertown restaurant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are searching for a delivery driver who is accused of stealing a bag from a restaurant.
Authorities said a female Door Dash driver stole a fanny pack from Lebnani Grill around 8:15 p.m. Monday night.
The bag had about $700 worth of Apple products inside, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.