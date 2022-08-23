Popular Block Island bar has liquor license suspended for 2 weeks

RHODE ISLAND (WFSB) – A popular bar on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses suspended for two weeks.

Ballard’s Beach Resort’s licenses were suspended.

New Shoreham’s licensing board made the decision at a meeting Monday night.

Authorities said a large fight broke put at the resort earlier this month. Police made one arrest in that incident.

A brawl broke out on the Block Island Ferry that same night, which led to multiple arrests and a large police response.

