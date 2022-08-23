Popular Block Island bar has liquor license suspended for 2 weeks
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RHODE ISLAND (WFSB) – A popular bar on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses suspended for two weeks.
Ballard’s Beach Resort’s licenses were suspended.
New Shoreham’s licensing board made the decision at a meeting Monday night.
Authorities said a large fight broke put at the resort earlier this month. Police made one arrest in that incident.
A brawl broke out on the Block Island Ferry that same night, which led to multiple arrests and a large police response.
