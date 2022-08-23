Small Business Spotlight: Healthy is the Way

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News headed to Hartford and checked out Healthy is the Way.

“I was in bed with my husband, he was falling asleep, it was around 11 o’clock at night and I said to him I have an idea. I want to open up a meal prep service, catering to gluten free and dairy free. And he looked at me, and he said are you crazy?” said Jill Spunberg.

But Jill wasn’t crazy, and she created Healthy is the Way, her idea of a meal prep service with a twist come to life.

“My son I found out is gluten free dairy free when I first had him, 6 months of age. He was struggling with eczema. And I figured out me as well. Like I have issues with eczema and feeling bloated. So I eliminated both from our diets and I saw a complete change,” Jill said.

All of the meals offered are gluten and dairy free.

“We have pan seared salmon that comes with roasted vegetables and sweet potatoes, that’s very popular. We offer a lot of salads with any protein you can pick from, chicken, turkey, a black bean burger, even steak. We offer about nine different entrees a week,” said Jill.

Jill has chefs coming in to make all the food at hands on Hartford where she rents the kitchen, and they make deliveries twice a week.

“I would love to open a storefront one day and offer not only still delivery but you can come in, pick up your meal, maybe smoothies, different features,” Jill said.

She says people are surprised by how healthy the meals are. She gets messages about how good everything tastes, and even her small children love the food.

“My kids love it actually. You know, they’re a little bit picky to certain things but my 3-year-old he loves the salmon, he loves the salmon burgers, the cod cakes, I mean, they’re really eating things that I probably would never give them,” said Jill.

She says it’s perfect for people on the go or people who just don’t like to cook. You just heat everything up on the stove or in the microwave. Meals come in eco-friendly packaging in all different serving sizes.

“You can do a single serving for one person, you can do a double serving for two people, and I love the fact that I offer a family serving for four people. Or an extra-large family serving which is two of the family servings together,” said Jill.

For more information on Healthy is the Way, click here.

