White House to make decision on student loan debt

(WFSB) - There’s been a lot of talk lately about student loans.

The deadline to pay off federal loans is approaching, but the White House is leaning towards some relief.

A decision is expected as early as Wednesday.

The White House has been talking about loan forgiveness for a while now. This could cancel some debt and in other cases forgive it all together.

“You have some student loan debt?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I do,” said Melody Bych.

“Any idea how much that debt is?”

“I think I have about $35,000,” Melody said.

Melody could get a break on her federal student loans.

Payments and interest have been on hold, but now the White House may extend the current pause on those payments.

The deadline now in place to start paying is August 31, which is a week from Wednesday.

The Biden administration is leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who makes less than $125,000. In addition, some student loan debt may be forgiven entirely for those who fall under a certain income.

“All of what’s in the press currently about payment pause and whether or not their will be loan forgiveness is associated with direct federal loans,” said Jeanette Weldon, Executive Director of CHESLA.

CHESLA is a state authority that helps Connecticut students pay for higher education.

But these are private loans. Pretty much anything that’s not federal is private, and these loans have not been extended or forgiven.

Although under certain circumstances payments can be put on hold until someone is able to pay.

Melody’s loans are with Nelnet, which services her federal loans. These loans were put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The August 31 deadline is right at the top.

Melody is a social worker and a loan payment of $360 a month would be a lot right now.

“It’s definitely something that I am going to have to re-assess my finances and my budgeting. It’s been really nice having the interest frozen,” said Melody.

The latest news from the White House is that an announcement on student loans is expected Wednesday.

Right now the U.S. has $1.6 trillion dollars of student debt.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.