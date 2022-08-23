Woman struck, killed by driver in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead after she was struck by a driver in Wallingford Monday night.

Officers responded to the crash on Old Colony Road around 9:02 p.m.

They found a woman between the ages of 45 and 55 with serious injuries, said police.

Police said she was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died.

Her identity is unknown at this time, said police.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Wallingford police.

