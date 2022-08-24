19-year-old woman reported missing out of Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington hope the public can help find a missing 19-year-old woman.

They said Nyla Kristina Tolo, who has developmental disabilities, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Tolo was described as standing 5′6″ tall, weighing 182 pounds, and having brown hair with hazel eyes.

Family have reported that Tolo was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday at her home off Mount Vernon Road. It is believed Tolo may have been picked up in the area by an unidentified person. The family reported that Tolo left her home without her cell phone and has not made any attempts to contact family ever since.

The family said Tolo always wears and does not leave the house without a red and black flannel shirt and a black backpack. She also wears an orange or salmon colored fanny pack around her waist.

Anyone who has information about Tolo’s whereabouts was asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

