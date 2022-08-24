Great Day CT
2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse

Sherri Turner and Melissa Morelli were charged with failing to report suspected abuse following...
Plymouth police
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse.

Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”

Both are scheduled to face a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 7.

Turner was the principal at the time James Eschert was suspected of inappropriate contact with students at the Plymouth Center School.

She has been on leave since Nov. 2021.

Eschert faces multiple sexual assault charges.

He was arrested earlier this year.

James Eschert was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022.
James Eschert was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022.(Plymouth police)

In his arrest warrant, 13 victims described various acts of sexual abuse in the school. They also claimed complaints about the acts weren’t taken seriously.

The documents said three current employees and a former administrator were issued arrest warrants for failing to report any of it.

Wednesday, police identified Turner and Morelli as two of the current employees that were mentioned.

Channel 3 is still waiting to learn the identities of the remaining employee and the former administrator.

All of the current employees were said to be on administrative leave.

