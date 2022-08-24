Bright Spot: Paralyzed kitten looking for forever home

Mankato, MN (WFSB) - A kitten paralyzed in a dog attack is getting a new lease on life.

Nine-week-old ‘Sweet Pea’ was slated to be put down at a shelter in the Twin Cities.

The kitten was left paralyzed after a dog attacked his litter. “He was the only one that survived, but he did come out with a spinal cord injury, and so he doesn’t have any use of his back legs,” explains Tracy Zins.

A few weeks ago, ‘Mending Spirits Animal Rescue’ chose to take Sweet Pea in. That’s when Zins volunteered to foster him. “He’s got a sad story, but I knew it wasn’t over yet. He’s very feisty and sweet and I know there’s a perfect family for him out there somewhere.”

Sweet Pea’s disability doesn’t slow him down. He gets around by sliding his hind legs or by using his wheelchair that Zins made herself. “I wanted to try to make something for him and I went on YouTube and I found this one video and where he made a homemade wheelchair with PVC pipe. I messaged him and he got right back to me the next day and said, give me details.”

The wheelchair has allowed Sweet Pea to get back some of the mobility he lost, but veterinarians say he may not need it down the line. “They think he’s young enough that he may regain some movement. So, we do exercises every day where we just kind of bend and stretch and all that.”

The search for Sweet Pea’s forever home has begun. Zins hopes his owner will give him extra patience and care. “He’s got the will and I think I think he’ll live a full, happy life even with his disability.”

Sweet Pea may have a new chance at life, but Zins says he’s given a new perspective on hers. “He’s given so much to me and my kids just teaching them about how being differently-abled is. You know, it doesn’t need to be something that brings you down. It can be something unique and special that that you can, that you can contribute something that other people can’t.”

Anyone interested in adopting Sweet Pea or other rescue animals can contact ‘Mending Spirits’ through their website: MendingSpirits.org .

