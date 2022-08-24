City of New Haven celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Ukraine’s flag is flying above the New Haven Green Wednesday night.

Wednesday marks two anniversaries, not only Ukraine’s Independence Day, but also six months since Russia started this war.

As that war wages on, Ukrainian Americans are reminding others their homeland still needs help.

Draped in yellow and blue on the New Haven Green while proudly singing the Ukrainian national anthem, local Ukrainian Americans celebrate their independence while worrying about what’s next.

“I’ve lost family member, my goddaughter’s husband was killed in the action, and to know that we can send them a message of support in any small fashion is the best we can do,” said Ann Salemme with the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

Wednesday marks 31 years since Ukraine’s declaration of independence and its freedom from soviet rule.

It’s also the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

In addition to the raising the flag, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker issued a proclamation, saying America needs to remain steadfast in its support.

$3 billion in federal funding to help Ukraine with weapons and equipment is on its way, and locally, the work continues.

“We’re receiving contributions from New Hampshire, Vermont, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, along with stuff from hospitals, private individuals in the state of Connecticut,” said Carl Harvey with the Ukrainian Americans Veterans Post 33.

Since the winter, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church sent five shipments of medical supplies and aid to Ukraine. Another is on the way, in all totaling more than $1.5 million.

“Just this past week we sent another shipment down to a warehouse in New Jersey and this one in the the vicinity of $211,000 worth of medical supplies and humanitarian aid supplies,” said Harvey.

While they can’t forget about their country, they’re asking others not to either.

“We’re begging you not to forget us. The war is taking its toll every single day,” Salemme said.

Organizers said they’ll start collecting donations and supplies at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church for their 7th shipment in September.

If you would like to help, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.