Lawmakers, candidates react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers and political candidates reacted to the president’s student loan forgiveness announcement.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning announced $10,000 in student debt cancellation will be available for millions of Americans who earn under $125,000.

Connecticut Democratic Rep. John Larson applauded the move.

“I’m glad President Biden is canceling a portion of student debt and extending the pause on loan payments as we continue to work on student loan forgiveness and lowering the cost of college. This is a vital first step for Americans,” Larson said. “I have heard from constituents who cannot afford to buy homes, start families, or buy their basic necessities because of crushing student loan debt, and that is why I have called on the President to take this action.”

Larson said he and his colleagues will continue the fight in Congress to address college’s rising costs and ensure every American can access the education they need.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican candidate for Senate Leora Levy denounced the decision.

Levy argued that the a majority of relief will go towards borrowers in the top 60 percent of earners.

“Once again, Democrats are replacing personal responsibility with another Government hand-out, spending taxpayers’ hard-earned money to pay for other peoples’ loans,” Levy said. “Not only will this encourage others to take loans that they cannot afford to repay, it will also further drive skyrocketing inflation. Democrats are forcing a transfer of wealth from those who elected to pursue a trade, live frugally to pay off their own debt or took no debt, to adult Americans who knowingly chose to take on more debt than they could afford to repay. This is unfair, wrong and it is socialism: you might get bailed out today but you will be working to pay for everyone else’s bailouts for the rest of your ‘tax-paying life.’ This will do nothing to address college affordability for CT families and will only encourage colleges and universities to raise their prices thinking that the government will just bail the borrowers out again!”

