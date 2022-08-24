Local student, economist to president’s student loan forgiveness plan

(WFSB) – Eyewitness News spoke with local students about the president’s loan forgiveness plan.

There’s certainly mixed reaction.

Some think the income threshold is too high, but a lot of students Eyewitness News spoke with say they support the plan.

Connecticut’s student loan debt totals more than $17 billion, according to the education data initiative.

Wednesday the Biden administration also announced it is canceling up to ten thousand dollars of loans for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year.

If you are within that income range and also received a Pell Grant, you can seek forgiveness for up to $20,000 of your loans.

Student loan payments will also be deferred until January.

“It’s honestly really daunting. The only thing honestly making me feel a little bit hopeful are student loan forgiveness programs by the government and the fact that I’m going to be a lawyer so hopefully that’ll help,” said Stephanie Rovirosa, a UConn Law student.

After she completes her law degree, the aspiring human rights lawyer will have more than $250,000 in student loans.

“It weighs on you daily even though at the moment I’m not paying back any of my loans but still just the interest that’s accruing and knowing that I have that money taken out. That is very stressful,” Rovirosa said.

That’s why she supports student loan forgiveness programs from the federal government.

Patrick Gourley is an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven.

He says from an economist standpoint, he has some concerns about the loan forgiveness plan.

“There’s a good chance that this is a regressive program. Regressive meaning it helps people making more than the average income. The average American income is much lower than $125,000,” Gourley said.

The White House says it plans to release details on how borrowers can claim the forgiveness in the weeks ahead.

